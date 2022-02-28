A Killeen woman is being held on $75,000 bond after shots were fired and a car struck by bullets in an early Saturday morning incident.

Twenty-seven-year-old Janisha Aurelia Chancey was charged with felony deadly conduct discharge of firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the 1100 block of 18th Street at 12:24 a.m. Saturday on a shots fired disturbance.

They were told on arrival that a woman had gotten into an argument with a resident at the apartment complex, then had fired a weapon in the parking log.

Officers located a vehicle with damage to its windshield and roof, though no one was injured.

Through the investigation, officers determined that shell casings had been hidden in an attempt to thwart the investigation.

Chancey was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.