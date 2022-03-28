TEAGUE, Texas – A dispute in a Teague resident’s front yard ends with shots being fired.

Police responded to the 400 block of S. 11th Avenue at approximately 10:50 a.m. Sunday for an unknown request for assistance. Police received a second call while en route to the original call, reporting gun shots.

The homeowner reported a man in a dispute with a woman in their front yard. The homeowner reported the man acted like he had a weapon, and subsequently fired three shots at him. The man was struck with at least one round, and fled the scene.

The man was identified and flown to a Waco Area hospital for further medical treatment of his injuries.

The department says all people involved in this case have been identified, and officers are investigating the incident. This incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no continued threat to other citizens.

The department says this case is not related with any other cases.