WOODWAY, Texas – A domestic dispute leads to shots fired, which leads to a man in jail.

Officers were dispatched on December 24 to a residence in the 1100 block of Wedgewood Drive on the report of a gun being fired towards the direction of a house and three individuals in the driveway from a moving vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene, and were not able to find the suspect vehicle. Officers discovered a possible identity of the suspect, and this was the result of a domestic dispute.

Detectives were able to get video of the incident and identified 24-year-old Phillip Corujo, of Waco, as the suspect. An arrest warrant charging Corujo with Deadly Conduct was obtained.

Corujo was found on December 28 in the 700 block of 4th Street in Waco, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in the McLennan County Jail, where he awaits bond.

Source: Woodway Public Safety Department