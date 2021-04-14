Shots fired in Harker Heights neighborhood leads to evacuation

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – A report of shots fired in a Harker Heights neighborhood has led to the evacuation of nearby residents.

Harker Heights Police tell FOX44 they received a call Wednesday afternoon of shots being fired in the Cardinal Lane area. Nearby residents have evacuated.

Police say there is no threat in surrounding areas, and that the threat has been contained to Cardinal Lane.

This is an active investigation. FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department