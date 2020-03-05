Shots fired in overnight burglary on Bagby Ave, Police searching for 2 suspects

WACO, Texas- Waco Police are investigating an overnight burglary.

Shortly after 2:30 Thursday morning Waco PD officers received a call in the 1300 block of Bagby Avenue in reference to a burglary and shots being fired at a resident in the area.

When officers arrived, they learned that 2 men had gone inside of a home in the 1300 block of Bagby Avenue before being chased away by a man inside.

The man inside attempted to chase away the 2 suspects that broke into his house. One suspect began firing at the resident.

At that point, the man stopped chasing the suspects and they were able to get away.

No injuries were reported during the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is still on going.