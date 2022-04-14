TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating after a shooting in a residential area.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting in the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend. Once they were on scene, they discovered shots fired at a nearby residence. Two windows were damaged.

No injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been identified.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information on this shooting, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.