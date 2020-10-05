Shots fired inside Killeen motel room, one arrested

Bond has been set at $100,000 for a man accused of firing shots inside a Killeen motel room.

Police say luckily no one was hurt in the incident that occurred early Friday morning at the Sleep Inn in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

Blaine Mayo Hines of Sallisaw, Oklahoma was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm following the incident.

Officers were called to the motel shortly after midnight Friday morning after the shots were fired.

Officers were told that one of the occupants of a room was being disruptive and causing problems with other people staying at the motel.

It was determined that the shots were fired during that disturbance.