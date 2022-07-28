Copperas Cove, Tx ( FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police report one person in custody after shots were fired into a house on South 23rd Street Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of S 23rd at 7:51 a.m. on a shots fired call and found the home had been hit three times.

No one was hurt.

Witnesses told police they saw a man enter the house, come back out a short time later, but then fire three shots into the house before he left.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect and reported he fled the scene in a white Nissan Titan.

Officers obtained the suspect’s identity and immediately broadcast the information to surrounding agencies.

Deputies with Coryell and Lampasas County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in locating the suspect outside the city limits.

Copperas Cove Police Officers responded to their location, where the suspect was taken into custody, charging him with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Felony and Deadly Conduct-Discharge Firearm.

The suspect’s name was withheld Thursday afternoon pending arraignment.