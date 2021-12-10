WACO, Texas – Shots were fired and shell casings were discovered near a Waco restaurant early Friday morning.

Waco Police officers responded to a call of shots fired call near Golden Corral, located at 618 N Valley Mills Drive. When they arrived, the scene had cleared.

Officers were able to recover multiple shell casings. It is believed a bullet might have also gone into the window of a CVS Pharmacy across the street. No injuries have been reported. This investigation is ongoing.

This is not the first time Waco Police have been called to this area. There have been shootings reported at the Mister Magoo’s Bar next door. For more information, you can view our previous stories here and here.

Source: Waco Police Department