'Shots for Souls' vaccination drive coming this weekend

WACO, Texas The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is partnering with area African-American churches, the Waco NAACP and VOICE to host a Shots for Souls COVID-19 Vaccination Drive.

The event will take place this Sunday at the Health District building, located at 225 W. Waco Drive, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. First and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. Lunch for the first 200 participants will be provided by the NAACP. 

Only ten percent of the 113,022 fully-vaccinated McLennan County residents are African-American, yet they make up 15 percent of hospitalizations and 13 percent of fatalities.

Registration can be done online at www.covidwaco.com, or at 254-750-5460. 

