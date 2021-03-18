Showing off vaccination cards could open up scam opportunities

WACO, Texas – In a new social media trend, users around the world have been posting their vaccination cards as a badge of honor for getting closer to normalcy. Police say this could be a dangerous post.

Officer Garen Bynum of the Waco Police Department has seen all kinds of scams trick people in the Waco community, but says the frequency has skyrocketed in the last few years.

“Things we see in the world we live in today is people posting a lot of their personal information on social media,” Bynum said. “What I’d really love for people to understand with that is social media is accessible to anybody.”

Any access to someone’s healthcare information can be a hot commodity on the dark web, and it can allow people to forge medical records and prescriptions.

For those who combat scams everyday, you can’t be too careful on social media.

“All of the social media platforms have some kind of privacy setting, but at the end of the day, it’s still out on the internet,” Bynum said. “Whenever you post your information out on the internet like that, you’re leaving yourself open.”

It’s normally a busy time of year for scams anyway, but add vaccine cards and the long-awaited stimulus checks, and the scammers have even more reason to pounce.

“I definitely think there’s that opportunity where people with the stimulus checks, with tax returns coming, this is definitely something we see,” Bynum said. “During the tax season, people get sometimes large sums of money that they leave in their bank account.”

Bynum says officers are dealing with at least one new scam every day this time of year, and people putting their personal information online through their vaccination cards adds even more of a threat.

“My question for you is: is it worth it?,” Bynum said. “I say that because, if somebody is able to take that and turn it into a scam, and you fall victim to that, were those likes and those clicks that you got off of Instagram or Twitter or Facebook, were those worth it in the end?”