Sidewalk construction in Temple to cause daily lane closures

TEMPLE, Texas – Crews will begin the construction of pedestrian sidewalks and curb ramps along FM-1741 on Tuesday.

This project will span from West Avenue A to Palermo Parkway. The project is scheduled to complete in spring 2022, weather permitting. There will be daily lane closures to allow crews to safely perform their work.

The 4.9-mile long project will cost approximately $2.5 million, and is being undertaken by TTG Utilities, LP.

TxDOT encourages all motorists to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions while driving, and watch for construction equipment and personnel.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation