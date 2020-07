HEWITT, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation has started work on making changes along Hewitt Drive.

The $800,000 project will take place in front of Midway Middle School from Mars Drive to Panther Way.

Crews will be putting in sidewalks, curb ramps and other ADA compliant infrastructure. The hope is to have it all done by the fall of 2021.

TxDOT is asking travelers to use caution in the area and keep an eye out for the construction crews.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation