Silent House Theatre Co. makes shows accessible

WACO, Texas — Silent House Theatre Co. is putting on the show I and You, and they are making it accessible to the Deaf community. The ASL Interpreted shows will be on October 1 and October 8.



“People don’t really think about a blind person coming to see a show or a deaf person coming to see the show,” Interpreter Alex Blanton said. “And I want Silent House to think about that.”

Blanton also helps with deaf outreach at Silent House.

She said accessibility isn’t something that is always at the front of people’s minds, so that is her mission in Silent House.



“Our main focus is to make sure all of our shows are accessible to the community because I know even though that there are a lot of shows happening in Waco, accessibility is not as much as the forefront as you want it to be,” Blanton said.

Blanton said her goal is to eventually have all deaf shows which would include deaf actors and directors.

Brayden Braziel is one of the owners of Silent House, and she says since meeting Blanton, she has become more aware of accessibility needs.



“I’m more aware of the fact that there’s not a lot of accessibility around here, and so if we can provide even a small amount of that and start off small and allow it to grow and gain the deaf communities’ trust, I’m here for it,” Braziel said.

Not only do they want to provide access to the deaf community – but to all different types of people regardless of their needs.

Silent House also has acting lessons for both hearing and deaf people.

Part of the proceeds from the shows will go to Mission Waco.

The show is at the Jubilee Theater October 1-3, and October 8-10. You can buy tickets here.