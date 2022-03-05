WACO– A group of veterans spent the day walking around Waco for the Silkies Invasion veteran suicide prevention hike.

They use 22 as a symbolic number representing approximately 22 veterans a day who commit suicide.



“Being in the military, you believe that pain breeds camaraderie,” Silkies Invasion coordinator Jacob Romero said. “We’re doing about nine miles, so people are going to be hurting after this, but it builds community. You reminisce on the old times that you were doing it while you were in the service and you always hated it. And now look at us, we’re doing it for fun.”

The goal of the hike is to get people out of the house and bring people together for camaraderie, create bonds and support one another.



“Being out and active amongst alike minds, amongst common connections or connections that you’ve had from the past, or even making new connections can improve your overall mental health,” Silkies Invasion medical support Aaron Rollins said. “And that’s what this is all about. It’s about bringing people together, getting out of isolation, being active with your day, feeling better about yourself.”

Rollins says if you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone.



“A lot of people feel alone, they feel like there’s no hope, there’s no other options,” Rollins said. “But you can take it from a survivor that there’s always hope. And if you’re a veteran and you’re struggling, please call somebody, call anybody, call the crisis line, call the VA emergency department.”

He and Romero encourage veterans to get involved with groups and events just like this one.



“When you take that first step and you get out of that isolation and you get into a community like this that’s going to accept you no matter what sort of history you had whether you were fixing air wing equipment or you were pound ground into the dirt with rifles, or you’re jumping out of airplanes,” Rollins said.