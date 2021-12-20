The Department of Public Safety Monday released information on a Thursday night crash near the city of Hamilton that sent a total of six teenagers to various hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to very serious.

DPS Sgt Bryan Washko said it happed about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Hamilton County Road 101 north of Hamilton as a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 17-year-old male from Hamilton was going northbound on the gravel road at what was described by troopers as an unsafe speed when the driver lost control of the truck and it left the road, colliding with a culvert and rolled over, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

A 17 year-old male passenger was ejected and was partially pinned under the truck. He was rescued from under the truck by local fire department personnel and transported to Scott and White ER in Temple for an incapacitating injury.

The driver sustained a possible injury and was later taken to Hamilton ER by a private vehicle.

A 15 year-old female and a 14-year-old male passenger were taken to Hamilton ER for suspected minor injury.

A 15 year-old male was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple for an incapacitating injury.

A 15 year-old male was transported to McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple, Texas for non-incapacitating injury.

The crash investigation was still active and ongoing Monday.