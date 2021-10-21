Sixth annual Fall (Food Truck) Festival coming to Salado

SALADO, Texas – If you’re looking for food and family fun this weekend, Salado is the place to be!

The public is invited to join Amy’s Attic Self Storage for its sixth annual Fall (Food Truck) Festival. This free event features a food truck festival with a huge variety of vendors, unique shopping opportunities, a kids Halloween costume contest, family-friendly games, entertainment, and much more.

All proceeds benefit the Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department.

The event will be held at 3524 FM-2484 in Salado this Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information, you can go here.

Source: Amy’s Attic Self Storage