Skeletal remains discovered in Temple

Local News

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is currently investigating partial skeletal remains discovered near the 1600 block of S Martin Luther King Drive. 

Information was received at approximately 1:45 p.m. about old bones being discovered in a nearby wooded area. An initial investigation indicates these are believed to be human remains, although the origins remain unknown. 

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Source: Temple Police Department

