Bellmead Police are warning customers of the Chevron Food Mart about a credit card skimmer.

Skimmer from Chevron Food Mart

located at 3612 Bellmead Dr.

A member of the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation found the device on a fuel pump at the store on Bellmead Drive. The skimmer was removed.

Investigators say they do not know how long the skimmer was on the pump or how many customers may be affected by the device.

They ask customers to check their accounts and contact them at (254) 799-0251 if suspicious activity is found.