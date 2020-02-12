Skimmer found at Gatesville gas pump

GATESVILLE, Texas- Gatesville Crime Stoppers report finding a credit/debit card skimmer that was illegally installed inside fuel pump #4 at Pruitt’s Shell located at 1316 N State Hwy 36 in Gatesville.

Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding the person responsible.

It is believed the skimmer was installed early in the morning sometime between February 3, 2020 and February 5, 2020 while the store was closed.

The attachment was a second small circuit card placed on the card reader. Once installed, the skimmer saves the card numbers used at that fuel pump until the suspect returns to download the information.

Any vehicles or persons seen at pump #4 during the early morning hours when the store is closed, could provide an important lead in solving this case.

Pump #4 is the row closest to State Hwy 36.

If you have any information about this case, or any other local crime, call Centex Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 1-254-865-8477 (TIPS).

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward.