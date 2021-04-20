Skimmers found at a local grocery store

Hewitt Police are warning people about skimmers found Monday night.

The department says a service person discovered the skimmers at the Hewitt Grocery gas pumps on West Spring Valley Road.

Officers do not know at this time how long the skimmers were connected to the pumps.

If you have bought gas at Hewitt Grocery recently, police urge you to watch your accounts closely for fraudulent activity.

If you know anything about the skimmers being put on the pumps, please call Hewitt Police at 254-666-6272.

