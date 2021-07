CAMERON, Texas – Skimmers have been found at a convenience store in Cameron.

Skimmers were found on June 3rd, June 10th and July 14th at the Rattlers Store, located at 309 N. Travis Avenue. The pictures below show the suspected person in this case.





(Photos Courtesy: Cameron Police Department)

If anyone can identify this person, you can contact the Cameron Police Department (254-697-6574), Crime Stoppers at 1-888-697-8477 or leave a webtip at http://milamcounty.crimestoppersweb.com/.

Source: Cameron Police Department