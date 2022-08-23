HEARNE, Texas (FOX 44) – A skunk found within the City of Hearne in Robertson County was tested by the Texas Department of Health Services and found to be positive for rabies.

Robertson County Veterinary Services and the City of Hearne Animal Control are urging residents to take a few precautions:

Do not pick up or handle any wild or stray animals.

Report any animal showing erratic or aggressive behavior to the City of Hearne Animal Control.

Report any bites to the City of Hearne Animal Control.

Ensure all domestic animals twelve weeks and older (dogs, cats, horses) are current on their rabies vaccinations.

If you know of anyone who came in contact with this animal, Veterinary Services says to contact your doctor immediately and to contact the Department of Health.