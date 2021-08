Students and staff at Killeen’s Ellison High School were forced outside Friday because of a small fire.

Killeen ISD says the fire started in a restroom around 9:12 a.m. Friday. Firefighters quickly showed up and made sure the building was empty.

Everyone remained outside until firefighters give the all-clear. They were allowed back inside around 11 a.m.

Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.