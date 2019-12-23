Small theft becomes robbery after store clerk attacked

Valentina Reyes

What would have been a small theft turned into something more serious when a store clerk was attacked, leading to a Sunday arrest for robbery.

Temple police spokesman Cody Weemes said officers up 24-year-old Valentina Reyes on a robbery charge at a home in the 1700 block of South 15th Street after earlier obtaining a warrant for the incident that occurred earlier this month.

Temple officers were called to the Dollar General store at 1608 South 57th Street at 10:00 p.m. December 7 and were told that a woman had attempted to take hygiene products and socks, valued at less that $25 from the store without paying for them.

The police report stated that a store employee attempted to keep the woman from leaving, but the employee was punched and choked as the woman fled the building.

Police were able to identify a suspect and obtained the warrant leading to her arrest.

