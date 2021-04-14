Small venues handling live events in the middle of a pandemic

WACO, Texas – Business owner Kendall Cockrell says he sees Waco becoming a better place for live music, and thinks it will attract more people to come visit Waco.

“And as more and more venues like ours become available, it’s going to continue to grow. And that’s great,” says Kendall Cockrell, owner of Freight bar in Waco.

Freight has live events every Friday and Saturday.

“We generally have live music that is more in keeping with a seated audience as opposed to large crowds around the stage, for the most part,” says Cockrell.

Even though Freight is an outdoor area, Cockrell says they are still taking COVID-19 precautions.

“We have our hand sanitizing stations. We do have masks available behind the bar if someone shows up and doesn’t have one wants to wear one. Our staff is still wearing masks. We’re still doing temperature checks daily,” says Cockrell.

With spring just starting, they plan to book more live events.

“We want to make sure that there’s a safe as possible place to be, and since we’re 90 percent outdoors here, we know that’s the best way to be out,” says Cockrell.

With more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, they have seen an increase of people coming out.

“We’ve had a very positive response. People are excited to start itching back to what life felt like 13, 14 months ago,” says Cockrell.