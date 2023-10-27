China Spring (FOX 44/KWKT) — The China Spring Cougar Band has been named the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week.

The band is lead by Marc Nichelson, Sam Silver, Tami Morgan, Rachel Berg, Ian Mitchell, Michaela Schwyhart, and Colin Caldwell.

The drum majors are Kaitlynn Dickerson, Elle Greenwood, Sabrina Pan, and Kennedy Tucker.

The Cougar Band’s contest performance it entitled, The Pursuit. It includes Symphony Number 8 by Anton Bruckner, Festive Overture by Dimitri Shostakovish, May it Be by Enya, and Dance Movements by Philip Sparke.

The band earned the title of UIL 4A Area D Marching Contest Champion. They are the first in China Spring ISD history to win the contest. The band will compete in the state marching contest at San Antonio’s Alamodome on November 1st