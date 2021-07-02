Smith County Sheriff’s Office, College Station PD seeking public’s help locating two children

SMITH COUNTY / COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department need your help in locating two missing children.

On June 25, 2021, The Texas Department of Child Protective Services (CPS) reported on June 25th their agency was granted temporary sole managing conservatorship of 13-year-old Amber Jackson and nine-year-old Tristan Jackson. The conservatorship was granted by the Honorable Polk County Court at Law Judge Tom Brown on May 4.

The children were subsequently removed from the custody of their mother, Cynthia Hodges, and were placed with family members in Smith County. On June 24, Cynthia picked up the children from the placement family, violating the court order. Shortly after picking up the children, a traffic stop was initiated on Cynthia by a local law enforcement agency. Cynthia was subsequently arrested for outstanding felony warrants. The law enforcement official had no knowledge of the children’s situation, and allowed Cynthia to contact a family member who was not authorized to have custody of the children.

After picking up the children, the family member transported them to their maternal grandfather, Jimmy Hodges, and his wife, Francis Callie Hodges. Jimmy and Francis Hodges have been given ample opportunity to return the children to the approved placement family or Child Protective Services, and they have refused to do so. Cynthia has since bonded out of jail, and Smith County Investigators believe the children are with Jimmy, Francis “Callie”, and their mother, Cynthia Hodges, at this time.

L-R: Cynthia, Jimmy, and Francis Jacobs. (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hodges have a 2012 white Ford-250, unknown license plate, and could be towing an RV. They are possibly staying in RV parks in the East Texas and Bryan/College Station area. The last known RV Park they were staying at was in Longview. All three subjects have ties to east and south Texas, and could be staying at hotels or motels in these areas.

On June 29, arrest affidavits were presented to the Honorable County Court at Law #2 Judge Taylor Heaton. At this time, Judge Heaton issued warrants for Cynthia, Jimmy and Francis – charging them each with two counts of Interference with Child Custody. A bond of $100,000 was set on each charge. Additionally, Jimmy is wanted out of Dallas and Smith County, and Francis has a warrant for Parole Violation. Cynthia is a known drug user, while Jimmy and Francis have an extensive criminal background.

The safety and welfare of Amber and Tristan are of great concern. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals, you can call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600. A family member is now offering a $500 reward for the safe return of the children.

Sources: Smith County Sheriff’s Office, College Station Police Department