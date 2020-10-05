Smoke in the cabin diverts American Eagle flight to Waco

About sixty passengers on an American Eagle flight from DFW airport to Houston found themselves making an unscheduled stop at Waco Regional Airport late Sunday afternoon when the smell of smoke was detected in the passenger cabin of the plane.

Waco Fire Department units were sent to Runway 1 at Waco Regional to meet Flight 4194 at 5:26 p.m. Sunday after the plane was reported making an approach to land.

The fire department report stated that fire units approached the plane as it touched down and followed it to a stop.

By then the crew reported conditions inside had improved and the plane was allowed to taxi to the terminal and the passengers were allowed to leave the plane under normal conditions.

An airline spokesperson said they were put on another plane to continue their journey.

A flight attendant told firefighters that the smoke odor was strongest in rows 6, 7, and 8 and a thermal imaging camera was used to look for hot spots.

The fire report stated that the trouble was traced to a major air leak in the pneumatics system that was causing hot air to overheat, but no actual fire had started.