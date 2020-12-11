Smoke testing to be performed on wastewater lines in residential Waco area

WACO, Texas – In an effort to identify inflow and infiltration sources, the City of Waco Water Utilities Services will conduct smoke testing on wastewater lines in an area near Waco Regional Airport this Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The smoke testing will be conducted in the residential area north of Flat Rock Road, south of China Spring Road, and east of Tree Lake Drive.

Residences in the area included in the testing have been notified by door hanger.

Smoke testing involves the opening of manholes in the streets and public utility easements and pumping a special, non-toxic smoke into the sewer system. The smoke is manufactured for this purpose, leaves no residue or stains, and has no effect on plant or animal life.

Conducting a smoke test allows utilities staff to identify leaks and other potential problems within the wastewater system.

Very rarely, smoke may enter a home or building if:

• Vents connected to your building’s sewer pipes are inadequate or improperly installed.

• Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry (not used often), improperly installed, or missing.

• Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your buildings are damaged, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.

Customers that see smoke inside their home or building as a result of this testing should contact a professional plumber.

Anyone with questions or concerns about this process may contact customer service at 299-CITY (2489).

Source: City of Waco