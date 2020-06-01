Smoke testing to take place in Lacy Lakeview

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – RNJ Group inspection crews are now conducting a physical survey of a portion of the City of Lacy Lakeview sanitary sewer system.

This study will involve the opening of manholes in the streets and easements. An important task of the survey will be the “smoke testing” of the sewer lines to find obstructions and defects in the sewer system.

The smoke people will see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is non-toxic and creates no fire hazard. The smoke should not enter any homes unless they have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps. If this occurs, you should consult your licensed plumber.

In any event, if the smoke can enter through faulty plumbing, the potential exists for sewer gases to enter homes or establishments. Should smoke enter your building or structure, you may contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in the area.

If you have seldom used drains, please pour water in the drain to fill the trap, which will prevent smoke from entering there. Drain traps should always be filled with water to prevent sewer gases or odors from entering the building.

Some sewer lines and manholes may be found on the backyard easement property line. Whenever these lines require investigation, members of the inspection crews will need access to the easements for sewer lines and manholes. RJN field personnel are uniformed and carry identification badges. Homeowners do not need to be home and at no time will field crews have to enter residences or businesses.

The smoke testing is anticipated for a few hours in the area. The information gained from this study will be used to improve sewer services.

RJN field crews will wear face masks, gloves, maintain at least six feet away from all residents and follow all other recommended precautions by the CDC.

If you have any questions or would like more information, you can contact RJN Group, Inc. at (972) 546-3837 or the City of Lacy Lakeview at (254) 799-2458.

Source: City of Lacy Lakeview