BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a Snapchat threat at a Bryan school was confirmed “not credible.”

On September 23rd, 2022, the Bryan Police Department was made aware of a SnapChat message circulating Davila Middle School on September 23 – where someone was threatening to conduct a shooting at the school.

School Resource Officers on campus and patrol officers who responded were quickly able to determine that this threat was not credible.

Officers were able to identify the juvenile who originally sent the message claiming another person was going to conduct the shooting. A 12-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday, September 27, for False Alarm or Report.

The Bryan Police Department urges all parents and guardians to speak with their children about making threats. All threats made toward Bryan Independent School District schools will be investigated and will lead to appropriate criminal charges.

This comes after a Snapchat threat toward Sam Rayburn Intermediate School was also confirmed to not be credible. For more information, you can read our previous story here.