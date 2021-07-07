Snoop Dogg gives local woman VIP treatment at Backyard Waco show

WACO, Texas – While many people are still talking about Snoop Dogg coming to Waco last Monday night, Miss Waco Jamie Blanek says it’s a day she will never forget.

“Oh my goodness! So Snoop coming to Waco was, first-off, such a fun experience,” Blanek says.

Blanek was able to get the VIP treatment from the D-O-Double-G himself. Snoop heard about the accident – where she saved two girls who were also in the wreck.

“He wanted to meet me. He signed two of my guitars that are being auctioned off at my benefit in August,” Blanek says.

Since the accident, Jamie has gone through six surgeries and numerous fittings for a prosthetic leg – but she says she is still optimistic about the future.

“Once my left leg heals and I can get the right socket fit, then I’ll be walking again,” Blanek says.

Jamie says she never would have thought someone like Snoop Dogg would take the time to talk with her or ask how has she been since the accident.

“You never think that somebody famous cares about YOU,” says Blanek.

However, during this difficult journey, Jamie says she’s thankful for her support team being there every step of the way.

“You have to just keep going day by day. Some days are harder than others. But just keep going, because there is a good life on the other side of what you’re going through,” Blanek says.

And she also says she couldn’t do it without the help of the Waco community.

“I just want people to know that I’m doing great. The community has been absolutely amazing showing me so much love, so much encouragement, and I appreciate that,” Blanek says.

Jamie still has a long journey of healing ahead of her. The Backyard Grill and Bar says they will be hosting a benefit for her in August to help cover medical expenses.