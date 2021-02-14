Snow and Ice in Central Texas

A historic snow storm pushed through Central Texas Sunday, leaving behind dangerous ice, fluffy snow, and record breaking temperatures.

By 5 p.m., most people had retreated to their homes and many businesses had closed so their employees could make it home.

Many schools had planned to be closed Monday because of Presidents Day, and those that were not had canceled in-person classes for the next day. You can find the full list here.

Bell County cancelled its COVID-19 vaccinations for Monday and Tuesday because of the icy conditions. People will not need to reschedule, since the county plans to automatically rebook appointments. That plan will be announced soon.

For the most up-to-date information about Bell County COVID-19 vaccination plans, please monitor the Bell County website and Facebook page.

We have received several pictures of the snow and ice. If you would like to share your photos, email them to news@kwkt.com.