Snow invades Central Texas

As the rain turned to snow Sunday morning, Central Texans went out to enjoy the rare event.

The snow made travel more difficult, forcing authorities to close the bridge at W.S. Young Drive.

There were reports of trees snapping under the weight of heavy wet snow in North eastern Bosque County.

As of 12 p.m., 3,000 people had lost power in Bosque County and another 1,400 were left in the dark in Coryell County.

Most people took the opportunity to enjoy something they don’t see very often here.

