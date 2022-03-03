WACO, Texas – The Russian invasion of Ukraine is forcing crude oil prices to spike across the nation. In Texas, prices are almost $1 higher than they were at the same time last year.

“Gas prices have significantly gone up in Waco as well as pretty much the rest of the country over the last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, Media & Corporate Spokesperson for AAA Texas.

Right now the statewide gas average is at $3.38 per gallon, AAA Texas says that is 17 cents more than it was last week and 92 cents more than a year ago. Prices haven’t been this high in eight years since August 2014.

While prices were already climbing because of inflation and other factors, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused uncertainty leading crude oil prices to spike well over $100 a barrel, meaning prices at the pump will likely keep climbing.

“Unfortunately, the most likely scenario is that gas prices will continue to go up and there’s a few reasons for that, you have to remember, before the Russia-Ukraine crisis, gas prices were already going up, the world waking up from COVID, and increase in demand, supply chain issues, factoring inflation, and now you have a war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia being a major contributor to the global crude market so that of course is impacting prices here at home,” said Armbruster. “When you have a country that is a large oil producer, contributing to the global market then when there’s concern that that country’s supply could be altered or cut off, you see volatility in the markets and certainly crude oil is very susceptible.”

AAA Texas is comparing this hike to what we normally see after a major hurricane.

“The big difference here is that after a hurricane that price goes back down. Right now we don’t know when the price is going to come back down and in fact most analysts agree that it’s likely the prices will continue to go up,” said Armbruster.

But, the prices aren’t just impacting our wallets when it comes to fueling our cars.

“Raising gas prices do correlate to reduced profits or smaller margins for agriculture, farmers and ranchers across the board,” said Tracy Tomascik, Associate Director of Commodity and Regulatory Activities for the Texas Farm Bureau.

Crude oil spikes have a domino effect on agriculture.

“That’s specifically because it’s such an integral part of our food supply chain and in Texas in general, we are an oil and gas and energy state and when those prices go up that impacts everyone,” said Tomascik.

Tomascik says farmers and ranchers are experiencing price hikes just like consumers.

“And if we see and when we see an increase in food prices, bottom line is farmers and ranchers don’t get much or any of that increase in food prices,” said Tomascik.

With no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we can expect those prices to keep climbing.

“When we see diesel and fuel prices go up, we typically see the price of goods go up as well and the cost passed on to consumers,” said Armbruster.

It’s not all bad news, the Killeen-Temple area has the third cheapest gas in the state with Waco coming in at number five.

There are also ways for you to save money on gas.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency: