Social media dating site connect 3 shootings in Waco that left one person dead

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

UPDATE: Waco Police believe the three shootings that occurred over the weekend are connected and the victims had recently used a social-media dating site to arrange a meeting.

The department encourages the public to remain vigilant and to arrange meetings for online dating in public places.

Below is the previous story:

Waco Police report multiple shootings overnight Sunday that left one victim dead.

Officers received a call from a man shortly before 12:30 a.m. at a corner store at North New Road and Bosque Blvd.

When officers arrived, they located the victim who told officers he had been shot at a different location and drove to the store to get help.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect in this case.

A second shooting occurred at about 1:40 am at North 34th Street and Brooke Circle.

Officers were originally dispatched to a traffic crash after a vehicle had reportedly crash into a pole.

When officers arrived on-scene, they located a 23 year old man who was unresponsive.

While on-scene, officers soon realized that the driver of the Hyundai sedan had been shot in the upper torso.

He was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Officers were then sent to the area of the 1000 block of North 34th Street on a discharge of a firearm call.

While searching the area of that call, a second call came into dispatch of a suspicious person who was found to be with a gunshot wound at North 36th and Grim.

This victim has been transported to a local hospital as well.

Both calls came in at about 6:15 am.

Investigators are also working on identifying a suspect in this case.

At this time, there has not been a suspect identified in any of the 3 shootings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

