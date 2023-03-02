CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force says it has seen a substantial increase in the theft of vehicles through social media websites such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and Offerup.

The Task Force looks to counter the steady increase in thefts, which it says costs the victims and insurance companies billions of dollars each year nationwide – both in actual lost property and increased insurance rates for everyone.

The public is encouraged to avoid purchasing vehicles over social media websites. Criminals have been seen applying convincing, but fraudulent VIN plates and stickers to stolen vehicles. They then advertise those for sale on social media for cash using fake online profiles.

At the time of the sale, they might show a fake ID and might even have a forged title to the vehicle. After the suspect has the cash, they disappear. The buyer is left with a vehicle to be confiscated from them when the fraudulent VIN is ultimately discovered during the titling process.

The Task Force says this scheme has been seen time after time across Central Texas. The stolen vehicles have mostly been higher-end vehicles like the Chevrolet Silverado High Country, GMC AT-4, GMC Denali, Ford Super Duty, King Ranch and Platinum pickups. These vehicles are most often stolen easily because careless owners have left their key-fobs in the vehicle. This means the stolen vehicles will not exhibit any of the tell-tale damage traditionally present on vehicles stolen by older methods.

When the prices are to good be true, stop and do more research. You can check the vehicle’s VIN through TxDMV.gov, and get a listing of your DMV Tax Assessor’s Offices across Texas. This scheme can be avoided by asking the seller to meet you with the title at a local tax office, so that the title transfer can be done immediately. A seller who demands cash and is unwilling to meet at a tax office is very likely to be a scammer.

If you have questions about a vehicle and suspect a vehicle could be stolen, you can also reach out to the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force at 254-757-0701 or message them at HEART OF TEXAS AUTO THEFT TASK FORCE on Facebook. This is a grant-funded Task Force of the Motor Vehicle Crimes Prevention Authority (MVCPA).

The Task Force has investigators at the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and Coryell County Sheriff’s Office – and provides coverage from Waco, (McLennan County), east through Limestone County and south to Georgetown, (Williamson County), west to Fredericksburg, (Gillespie County) and north through Lampasas, San Saba, Mills and Hamilton Counties.