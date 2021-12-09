BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is raising awareness of threats being made towards area high schools, which are circulating social media.

The department is actively investigating these threats, which are not believed to be credible.

The department posted on social media Wednesday night that it takes any threats such as these seriously and will work to ensure the safety of the community. The department continues to investigate these threats and had extra officers at the high school campuses on Thursday.

Source: Bryan Police Department