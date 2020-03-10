Soldier decontamination training in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas- Soldiers in training will be preparing in Coryell County for two days.

Coryell Health will be hosting Fort Hood soldiers as they do simulation training in preparation for deployment.

Army North active duty army has started pre-deployment certification outside the Coryell Health EMS building.

They will be simulating decontamination, specifically nuclear, radiological exposure.

Jeff Mincy, Coryell Health EMS Director/Patient Experience says, “We have always had a great relationship with our Fort Hood neighbors and provide any assistance they need when preparing soldiers for deployment. This specific training will have the active duty soldiers in hazmat suits and with the heighted concerns about Corona virus, we wanted to let our community know that what we have going on here is a training.”