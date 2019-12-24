Soldier surprises Killeen family

Staff Sergeant Armando Martinez wanted to come home for Christmas, but the cost of a flight from South Korea wasn’t going to make it possible.

That’s when Operation Once in a Lifetime and Boston Pizza came into the picture.

Martinez found them online, and after doing a little research he decided to reach out. “I emailed them and actually not even a day later, I got a reply back,” he says.

The group came up with the idea that SSG Martinez would tell his wife he couldn’t make it home for Christmas, and then they could surprise him.

The only problem was Martinez’s wife had just given birth and he had already gotten permission to leave.

“She wasn’t happy about it,” Martinez says, “and I was just worried that she would call my chain of command.”

In the end, the surprise worked out and now a Killeen family is united, thanks to Operation Once in a Lifetime and Boston Pizza.

If you would like to help more of these reunions happen, go to this website and make a donation.