Waco,Tx- The Texas Department of Transportation — Waco District will perform various closures beginning tonight, April 14, as crews continue work on the third phase of the I-14 expansion project.



Tonight, crews will close the Loop 121 frontage intersection under I-14 for barrier placements. Additionally, crews plan to close the inside westbound shoulder and mainlane of I-14 between I-35 and Loop 121.

Both closures will be active from 6 p.m. tonight and conclude tomorrow morning around 6 a.m.