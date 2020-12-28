Somerville man killed in Sunday traffic crash

A Somerville man was killed and the passenger on his motorcycle critically injured when a pickup pulled in front of him on Highway 105 Sunday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety reported that it happened near the Washington and Grimes county line at the intersection FM 915 just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

A DPS spokesman said 36-year-old John Winn of Somerville was the operator of a motorcycle that was eastbound on FM 105 when the driver of a Ford pickup pulled out to turn to go west on the highway directly into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the pickup, ejecting Winn into the path of another Ford pickup that was eastbound and which then ran over him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger on the motorcycle, identified as 31-year-old Kathryn Winn of Somerville, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and was listed in critical condition.

The drivers of the two pickups were not injured.