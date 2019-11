WACO, Texas – Waco’s annual Sounds of the Season is kicking off next week, and you’ll be able to catch it live on FOX44News.com!

The city is inviting several school choirs and bands to perform at City Hall during the month of December.

This year, the University High School Band and the Hand Bells Choir will kick off the season this Monday at 10:00 a.m.

If you can’t make it down to City Hall, you can enjoy the livestreams of the music on FOX44News.com.