Source of false report at Leo Buckley Stadium sought, prosecution promised

A spokesperson for Killeen ISD says false, unverified threats against schools of the district will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law as the source of an unfounded threat resulted in a large police presence at Leo Buckley Stadium Wednesday morning was being determined.

All students were reported safe and it was determined that the threat had not been credible.

Killeen police and KISD officers responded to that location and found nothing.

A statement issued by the school district said, “Our students must understand that we are serious about school safety and any students making or spreading false, unverified threats, against our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. These false rumors will not be tolerated. The safety of every student, every day, is our very highest priority. “

“Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and we always deal aggressively with any such report. “

“We are grateful for the quick response from our law enforcement partners.”

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said “at approximately 9:57am, Killeen Police received a 911 hang up call about shots fired at Killeen High School located at 500 N 38th Street. While officers’ were in route, KISD Police was contacted. Upon the officers’ arrival, a check of the perimeter was conducted and cleared. No victims or suspects were located. “