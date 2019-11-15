Space heater suspected in Woodway house fire

A Woodway Public Safety Department spokesman says a space heater is suspected in a fire that destroyed a home in the western part of town Thursday night.

The call came in from an occupant of the house at 13744 Riverview Drive at 9:38 p.m.

Firefighters arrived in minutes to find flames already showing from the roof.

Firefighters entered the home but soon had to back out and mount a mostly defensive attack after the roof collapsed.

They were on the scene until after midnight.

The occupants got out safely.