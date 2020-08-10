SpaceX gets more launch work

SpaceX, which has testing facilities at McGregor, will be launching more vehicles for the Air Force over the next several years.

The Department of Defense has announced they have been awarded task orders for $316-million dollars for launches in the national Security Space Launch contract program.

These launches will take place between 2022 and 2027 and includes everything from studies matching payloads to launch vehicles, launch service support, fleet surveillance, launch vehicle production, mission integration, mission launch operations, mission assurance, spaceflight worthiness, and mission unique activities for each mission.

Work will be performed in Hawthorne, California, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The work came as a result of a competitive process, with four offers received before the work was assigned.

At the same time the announcement was made Friday, it was also announced that United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded task orders for $337,000,000 for a similar period.