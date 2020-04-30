SpaceX to help NASA get back to the Moon

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The meteoric rise of Tesla shares that pushed the company’s value over $100 billion could turn into a supercharged payday for CEO Elon Musk. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

NASA announced Thursday that it has selected SpaceX and three other U.S. companies to design and develop human landing systems for the Artemis program. One of the program’s goals is to return to the moon by 2024.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will develop the Starship, which is a fully integrated lander that will use the company’s Super Heavy rocket.

SpaceX has a rocket testing facility in McGregor. No word yet on what role the facility will play in the development of the lander.

Blue Origin, which is owned by Jeff Bezos will develop the Integrated Lander Vehicle, which is a three-stage lander to be launched on its own New Glenn Rocket System and ULA Vulcan launch system.

Dynetics is developing the Dynetics Human Landing System (DHLS) – a single structure providing the ascent and descent capabilities that will launch on the ULA Vulcan launch system.

The total combined value for all awarded contracts is $967 million for the 10-month base period.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says this plan will move America forward with the final step need to land the first woman on the lunar surface. “This is the first time since the Apollo era that NASA has direct funding for a human landing system, and now we have companies on contract to do the work for the Artemis program.”