Spanish-language virtual town hall will highlight COVID-19 vaccine information

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

WACO, Texas – A Spanish language virtual town hall to share important information about the COVID-19 vaccine will take place Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

Viewers can tune in to channel 10 on Grande or Spectrum TV, or watch online at www.wccc.tv/live.

Waco City Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido will serve as the moderator for the town hall. Panelists will include Dr. Iliana Neumann and Dr. Horacio Sosa, both of the Family Health Center, Kendrick Elementary Principal Isabel Lozano, Viento Fuerte Church Pastor Tom Gutierrez, and South Waco Elementary Teacher Adrian Fajardo.

The purpose of this town hall is to provide accurate information and answer common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Community members are encouraged to watch for the latest vaccine updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected