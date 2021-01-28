Spanish-language virtual town hall will highlight COVID-19 vaccine information

WACO, Texas – A Spanish language virtual town hall to share important information about the COVID-19 vaccine will take place Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

Viewers can tune in to channel 10 on Grande or Spectrum TV, or watch online at www.wccc.tv/live.

Waco City Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido will serve as the moderator for the town hall. Panelists will include Dr. Iliana Neumann and Dr. Horacio Sosa, both of the Family Health Center, Kendrick Elementary Principal Isabel Lozano, Viento Fuerte Church Pastor Tom Gutierrez, and South Waco Elementary Teacher Adrian Fajardo.

The purpose of this town hall is to provide accurate information and answer common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Community members are encouraged to watch for the latest vaccine updates.