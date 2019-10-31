Special haunted house opens in Waco

For the first time ever, people can enjoy the Scared Sober Haunted House in Waco.

The Sunshine Recovery House is hosting the family-friendly haunted house tour. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

The idea is to raise money for renovations at the home, which helps women on the road to recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

“To be with women who were going through the same thing I was going through and coming from the same place that I was coming from. It was very crucial to my recovery, very crucial,” said Crysta Grady, who is a volunteer at the haunted house.

The Scared Sober Haunted House is open Halloween night and Friday, from 7pm-10pm. The address is 708 N. 15th Street, Waco.